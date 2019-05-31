Matt Kuchar loses argument with PGA Tour rules official at Memorial

3:46 Matt Kuchar lost his battle with PGA Tour rules officials in a bizarre incident during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament Matt Kuchar lost his battle with PGA Tour rules officials in a bizarre incident during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament

Matt Kuchar lost his battle with PGA Tour rules officials after contesting a bizarre ruling during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament.

Kuchar posted a one-over 73 at Muirfield Village to sit eight strokes off the early lead, where he was embroiled in a lengthy rules debate at the par-four 17th.

The American's drive had bounced into the fairway and rolled into an old pitch mark, with Kuchar trying to convince officials that the ball had instead landed in its own pitch mark.

Kuchar is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

Kuchar would have been able to move his ball had the mark been made by his shot, leading to the FedExCup leader to call in an official for a second opinion.

A lengthy conversation and the official looking back at TV replays failed to give Kuchar the answer he was hoping for, resulting in him asking for another official to look at it.

The second official also rejected Kuchar's suggestion and left him having to play his shot from its landing spot, where he found the back of the green before getting up and down to save par.

Was Kuchar right to call in an official? Click on the video above to see the bizarre incident!

