Memorial Tournament: Jordan Spieth one off early lead in Ohio

Jordan Spieth continued his upturn in form to get within a shot of the lead after the opening round of the Memorial Tournament.

Spieth, without a win since The Open in 2017, posted a six-under 66 at Muirfield Village to stay in touch with early pacesetter Ryan Moore.

Martin Kaymer is in the group of five players sharing third spot on five under, while Tiger Woods began his bid for a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title with a two-under 70.

"Six under around Muirfield I'd take any day of the week, no matter what form you're coming into it with," Spieth said. "I felt like I hit more fairways today, gave me some more opportunities, and the putter stayed hot."

Beginning on the back nine alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, Spieth holed a 50-footer at the 11th and followed back-to-back gains from the 14th with a 10-foot birdie at the 18th to turn in 32.

McIlroy (left) sits 10 strokes off the lead

Spieth briefly held a share of the advantage after picking up a shot at the third and draining a 35-footer at the par-five fifth, only to fail to get up and down from the sand to save par on the penultimate hole.

Moore set the early pace by birdieing five of his opening seven holes, before closing out his blemish-free 65 by picking up a shot at the par-five 11th and holing a 15-footer at the 14th.

Kaymer is joined two strokes back by Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman and American duo Bud Cauley and Vaughn Taylor, with Scotland's Russell Knox part of the group three off the pace.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods birdied three of his last five holes on his way to a two-under-par 70, his lowest opening round in the event since he claimed the title in 2012, while Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy both sit in the group on three over.

