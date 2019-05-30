Tiger Woods frustrated by clock warning and his start to Memorial

Tiger Woods was left frustrated not to get more out of his round after making an encouraging start to the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The world No 5 overcame a frustrating front-nine and seeing his group being put on the clock to post a two-under 70 and stay within five strokes of early pacesetter Ryan Moore.

Woods reached the turn in level-par when his group containing Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau were warned for slow play, before the 43-year-old mixed three birdies with a bogey over his closing five holes.

Woods can equal Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour titles with a win this week

"That [being put on the clock] was frustrating," Woods said. "That made things a little more complicated. It's one of those things where it's a group effort to try and get back into position.

"In the group ahead of us; JT [Justin Thomas] doesn't take a lot of time, Rory [McIlroy] plays quick and Jordan [Spieth] was seven under, so they were obviously playing fast and we were not.

"It could have easily been a few better than that. I hit a couple of loose irons early but hung in there and turned it around at the end."

Looking to bounce back from a missed cut at the PGA Championship, Woods rolled in an eight-foot birdie at the 11th but gave it back after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the 13th.

Woods opened his second nine by holing a clutch 10-foot par at the first and saw his run of pars ended with a two-putt gain at the fifth, before cancelling out a blemish at the next with back-to-back gains from the seventh.

Playing partners DeChambeau and Rose shot scores of 74 and 75 respectively, while Rory McIlroy sits 10 strokes off the pace after carding two double-bogeys in his opening-round 75.

