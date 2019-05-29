Tiger Woods proud of opportunity to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record

Tiger Woods returns to action at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods is relishing the chance to make more PGA Tour history as he aims to equal Sam Snead’s all-time victory total by winning the Memorial.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The world No 5 arrives in Ohio off the back of a missed cut at the PGA Championship but as a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, where another victory would see him match Snead's tally of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Woods' latest appearance will be his last before the US Open next month at Pebble Beach, the venue of his record-breaking victory in 2000, with the 43-year-old hopeful of soon overtaking Snead's historic total.

Woods is one of seven players from the world's top 10 in action this week

"To get into those numbers [of victories] takes longevity and it takes hot years," Woods told the media on Wednesday. "There has been 10 years where I have won five or more tournaments, so you need multiple winning seasons like that.

"That's something I'm very proud of, as that's not something that happens overnight. To be able to get to this close, to get one behind Sam Snead, has been pretty amazing.

Woods played alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning in the pre-tournament Pro-Am

"It has been a pretty amazing 20-something years out here and hopefully I have a few more. I feel a lot better [after PGA Championship]. I just need to play a little more now and hopefully it'll be four solid days this week heading into the US Open."

Woods plays alongside Justin Rose and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds, while Justin Thomas makes his first appearance since the Masters after recovering from a wrist injury.

"I'm great and I wouldn't be here if I wasn't," Thomas said. "That's the reason that I took the time off that I did.

"I missed three events that I feel like were on courses that fitted me very well and I felt like I could have had a great chance of playing well and winning, so it was just as hard to miss those.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"The timing was great to come back to a place which is as close to home as I could possibly get and a place where I have played a lot at and enjoy."

Watch the Memorial Tournament throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.