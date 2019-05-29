The Memorial Tournament: Tee times for opening round in Ohio

Adam Scott and Jason Day play alongside Hideki Matsuyama in Ohio

Tee times for the opening round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

USA unless stated; all times BST; (a) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1220 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Sam Burns, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor)

1231 Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1242 Danny Lee (Nzl), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), J.J. Spaun

1253 Brice Garnett, Charles Howell III, Ted Potter, Jr.

1304 Sung Kang (Kor), Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1315 Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook

1326 Ryan Armour, Michael Kim, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1337 Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Russell Knox (Sco)

1348 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Bronson Burgoon

1359 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Matt Every, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1710 Matt Jones (Aus), Brian Gay, Sam Ryder

1721 Scott Brown, Bill Haas, Michael Thompson

1732 Branden Grace (Rsa), Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston

1743 Andrew Landry, Andrew Putnam, Luke Donald (Eng)

1754 Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

1805 Jason Day (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

1816 Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar

1827 Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1838 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Harold Varner III, Haotong Li (Chn)

1849 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Ryan Fox (Nzl), (a) Will Grimmer

Starting at hole 10

1220 Boo Weekley, Charley Hoffman, Adam Schenk

1231 Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1242 Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List

1253 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus), Ernie Els (Rsa)

1304 Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner

1315 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth

1326 Tiger Woods, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

1337 Corey Conners (Can), J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley

1348 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robert Streb, Peter Uihlein

1359 (a) Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), David Lipsky, Norman Xiong

1710 Abraham Ancer (Mex), David Lingmerth (Swe), Beau Hossler

1721 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor), Talor Gooch

1732 Bud Cauley, Whee Kim (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1743 Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, Brendan Steele

1754 Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman

1805 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Kyle Stanley, Jim Furyk

1816 Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kyung Ju Choi (Kor)

1827 Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Hadwin (Can), Steve Stricker

1838 Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Alex Noren (Swe)

1849 Joost Luiten (Ned), Justin Suh (a), (a) Jovan Rebula (Rsa)

