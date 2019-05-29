The Memorial Tournament: Tee times for opening round in Ohio
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 29/05/19 5:05pm
Tee times for the opening round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio.
USA unless stated; all times BST; (a) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1220 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Sam Burns, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor)
1231 Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1242 Danny Lee (Nzl), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), J.J. Spaun
1253 Brice Garnett, Charles Howell III, Ted Potter, Jr.
1304 Sung Kang (Kor), Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1315 Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook
1326 Ryan Armour, Michael Kim, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1337 Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Russell Knox (Sco)
1348 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Bronson Burgoon
1359 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Matt Every, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1710 Matt Jones (Aus), Brian Gay, Sam Ryder
1721 Scott Brown, Bill Haas, Michael Thompson
1732 Branden Grace (Rsa), Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston
1743 Andrew Landry, Andrew Putnam, Luke Donald (Eng)
1754 Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
1805 Jason Day (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)
1816 Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar
1827 Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1838 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Harold Varner III, Haotong Li (Chn)
1849 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Ryan Fox (Nzl), (a) Will Grimmer
Starting at hole 10
1220 Boo Weekley, Charley Hoffman, Adam Schenk
1231 Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1242 Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List
1253 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus), Ernie Els (Rsa)
1304 Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner
1315 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth
1326 Tiger Woods, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
1337 Corey Conners (Can), J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley
1348 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robert Streb, Peter Uihlein
1359 (a) Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), David Lipsky, Norman Xiong
1710 Abraham Ancer (Mex), David Lingmerth (Swe), Beau Hossler
1721 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor), Talor Gooch
1732 Bud Cauley, Whee Kim (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1743 Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, Brendan Steele
1754 Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman
1805 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Kyle Stanley, Jim Furyk
1816 Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Kyung Ju Choi (Kor)
1827 Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Hadwin (Can), Steve Stricker
1838 Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Alex Noren (Swe)
1849 Joost Luiten (Ned), Justin Suh (a), (a) Jovan Rebula (Rsa)
