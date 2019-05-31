Rory McIlroy hits spectator with stray tee shot at the Memorial
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 31/05/19 10:07pm
Rory McIlroy was left having to apologise to a spectator after hitting him with a stray tee shot during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
McIlroy sat ten strokes off the pace after an opening-round 75 at Muirfield Village and followed pars on his opening four holes on Friday with a five-foot birdie at the fifth, before getting into trouble off the par-five seventh tee.
The Northern Irishman's drive missed the fairway by some distance and clattered into an unsuspecting spectator, making a horrible sound as it cannoned off his head and into the rough.
Although McIlroy did say "fore" while the ball was in the air, the call wasn't loud enough to be heard and didn't stop the ball from hitting the fan at speed.
Fortunately the patron appeared to suffer no serious injury, with McIlroy going to speak to him and apologise in person before continuing the rest of his round. Click on the video above to see the incident!
Live PGA Tour Golf
June 1, 2019, 5:30pm
Live on
Watch the Memorial Tournament throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.