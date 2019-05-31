Rory McIlroy hits spectator with stray tee shot at the Memorial

0:31 Rory McIlroy was forced to apologise after hitting a spectator with a tee shot during the Memorial Tournament Rory McIlroy was forced to apologise after hitting a spectator with a tee shot during the Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy was left having to apologise to a spectator after hitting him with a stray tee shot during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.

McIlroy sat ten strokes off the pace after an opening-round 75 at Muirfield Village and followed pars on his opening four holes on Friday with a five-foot birdie at the fifth, before getting into trouble off the par-five seventh tee.

The Northern Irishman's drive missed the fairway by some distance and clattered into an unsuspecting spectator, making a horrible sound as it cannoned off his head and into the rough.

McIlroy posted top-10s in nine of his first 10 starts of the year

Although McIlroy did say "fore" while the ball was in the air, the call wasn't loud enough to be heard and didn't stop the ball from hitting the fan at speed.

Fortunately the patron appeared to suffer no serious injury, with McIlroy going to speak to him and apologise in person before continuing the rest of his round. Click on the video above to see the incident!

