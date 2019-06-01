US Women's Open: Mamiko Higa leads after lightning hits course

0:59 Play was disrupted for more than two hours due to thunderstorms at the US Women's Open Play was disrupted for more than two hours due to thunderstorms at the US Women's Open

Mamiko Higa held onto top spot after a weather-affected day at the US Women's Open, where lightning struck the golf course.

Higa, who a day earlier clinched a record for the lowest round in a debut at the tournament, managed to finish her second round after a near-two-hour weather delay, carding an even-par 71.

After a frightening moment when a lightning strike left a split in a tree as the players waited out the delay in the clubhouse, the 25-year-old returned to the course to a close with a birdie and move to six under, one shot ahead of America's Jessica Korda.

Mamiko Higa tops the leaderboard on six under

"I was really happy because I could finish up a tough day with a birdie," Higa told the LPGA website. "I was so happy."

American amateur Gina Kim (72) was at four under alongside France's Celine Boutier, who was left with four holes to play when the horn was blown due to darkness.

A total of 45 players will resume their second rounds on Saturday, including defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn who is two over par with two holes to finish.

England's Charley Hull is six off the lead while Bronte Law, who claimed her first LPGA title on Sunday, will miss the cut after posting a five-over 76.

