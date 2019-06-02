US Women's Open: Lexi Thompson one behind Yu Liu, Celine Boutier

Lexi Thompson is in contention at the US Women's Open

Celine Boutier and Yu Liu hold a share of the lead heading into the final round of the US Women’s Open, with Lexi Thompson part of the chasing pack.

Latest leaderboard US Women's Open

The former university team-mates lead the chase for the first $1m winner's prize in women's golf, with Liu firing a joint-low round-of-the-day 66 and Boutier posting a two-under 69.

The pair sit on seven under and a shot clear on a bunched leaderboard at the Country Club of Charleston, where Thompson sits tied-third alongside Jaye Marie Green and overnight leader Mamiko Higa.

Higa is chasing a maiden major title

"I think this is something that's really out of my expectations because it's only my first ever U.S. Open," Liu said. "I was just happy to make the cut and being able to play the weekend."

Liu recovered from an early bogey to post six birdies in her round, while Boutier held the outright lead until she duffed a chip at the 16th and holed a clutch 20-foot to leave with just a bogey.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Thompson took advantage of both par-fives on the front nine but fell four behind after starting her back nine with successive bogeys, only to eagle the par-five 15th and birdie the next on her way to a 68.

Charley Hull moved inside the top 20 after a successive 70 in as many days, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff bottom of those who made it through to the weekend after bogeying the last three holes of her third-round 78.

Live US Women's Open Golf Live on

Andrea Lee was handed a one-shot penalty for slow play during the round, on a day where the general pace of play was slow, seeing the amateur finish with a seven-over 79.

Watch the final round of the US Women's Open on Sunday from 7pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.