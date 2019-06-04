US Open: Who progressed through qualifying to reach Pebble Beach?

Luke Donald and Jason Dufner were among the 60 players to book last-minute places at the US Open, as Padraig Harrington missed out on a spot for Pebble Beach.

Ten 36-hole Sectional Qualifiers were held across 10 venues in three countries on Monday, with 60 places available for the third major of the year.

Donald and Dufner were both competing in the 121-man event in Colombus, Ohio, where Luke Guthrie topped the leaderboard ahead of Anirban Lahiri and Sam Saunders, the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer.

Dufner has previously posted three top 10s at the US Open

Dufner secured a tenth consecutive US Open appearance by posting rounds of 65 and 71 to end the day in sixth spot, while former world No 1 Donald finished a further shot back to take one of the 14 places up for grabs.

Ryan Moore, Scotland's Russell Knox and this season's PGA Tour winners Cameron Champ and Max Homa all failed to qualify, as did former Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Ted Potter Jr.

Knox finished tied-12th at the 2018 US Open

USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker finished four shots outside the qualification mark, having progressed through Sectional Qualifying the previous two years, while Harrington and compatriot Seamus Power both failed to grab on of the four available places in Canada.

Two of the 12 Sectional Qualifying events have already been completed, with former Masters champion Mike Weir one of the 10 players to qualify from Bent Tree Country Club and Shugo Imahira one of three to progress in Japan.

Sectional Qualifying Results

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas (102 players, 10 spots)

Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor, Carlos Ortiz, Julian Etulian, Scottie Scheffler, Mike Weir, Brian Davis, Matt Jones, Charles Danielson, Austin Eckroat (a)

Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefecture, Japan (33 players, 3 spots)

Kodai Ichihara, Shugo Imahira, Mikumu Horikawa

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (97 players, 14 spots)

Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Fraser, Clement Sordet, Matthieu Pavon, Lee Slattery, Marcus Kinhult, Rhys Enoch, Adri Arnaus, Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier, Thomas Pieters, Merrick Bremner, Renato Paratore

Belgian Thomas Pieters secured his place at the US Open with birdies on two of the last three holes

RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Milton, Ontario (37 players, 4 spots)

Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Nathan Lashley, Alex Prugh

Streamsong Resort, Streamsong, Florida (56 players, 3 spots)

Callum Tarren, Luis Gagne, Guillermo Pereira

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Georgia (67 players, 4 spots)

Oliver Schniederjans, Noah Norton (a), Chandler Eaton (a), Roberto Castro

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Maryland (63 players, 4 spots)

Billy Hurley III, Connor Arendell, Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Sullivan

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, New York (73 players, 4 spots)

Cameron Young, Matt Parziale (a), Andy Pope, Rob Oppenheim

Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio (121 players, 14 spots)

Luke Guthrie, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders, Jhonattan Vegas, Rory Sabbatini, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Erik Van Rooyen, Luke Donald, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu (a), Ryan Fox, Collin Morikawa (a), Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Springfield Country Club,Springfield, Ohio (73 players, 5 spots)

Zac Blair, Chip McDaniel, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy, Brett Drewitt

Big Canyon Country Club & Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California (99 players, 5 spots)

Chun An Yu (a), Hayden Shieh, Richard Lee, Stewart Hagestad (a), Andreas Halvorsen

Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Washington (55 players, 3 spots)

Eric Dietrich, Matthew Naumec, Spencer Tibbits (a)

