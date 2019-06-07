GolfSixes: Defending champions Ireland ousted by Jaidee hole-in-one

0:55 Thongchai Jaidee made the first GolfSixes hole-in-one to knock out defending champions Ireland in the group stages in Portugal Thongchai Jaidee made the first GolfSixes hole-in-one to knock out defending champions Ireland in the group stages in Portugal

Thongchai Jaidee had the honour of making the first hole-in-one at the GolfSixes Cascais as defending champions Ireland were knocked out in the group stage.

Group Results / schedule GolfSixes Cascais

Former British Masters champion Paul Dunne and Irish partner Gavin Moynihan looked to be heading to the quarter-finals when they beat England Women, drew with Sweden and went 1-0 up on Thailand in the third and final Group B match.

England's Tom Lewis and Paul Waring will play Sweden in the quarter-finals

But Jaidee levelled with a birdie at the short third and the Thai pair won the next hole before the veteran wrapped up victory in emphatic style, holing his perfect nine-iron from 155 yards at the par-three sixth, with his partner Phachara Khongwatmai already just inches away for a tap-in birdie.

"I had a perfect shot," said Jaidee, whose ace was the 15th on the European Tour this season and booked his team a last-eight clash against Scotland on Saturday. "We're very excited to be in the tournament. Finally we got through and that's the main thing we have to do."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The England men's pairing of Tom Lewis and Paul Waring advanced as Group A winners, earning a 3-1 win over hosts Portugal before hitting back from defeat to India to edge out Scotland 2-1 in the third session, although Scotland's two earlier wins had already clinched them a place in the quarter-finals.

Lewis and Waring will take on Sweden's Joakim Lagergren and Alexander Bjork, who qualified as Group B runner's up ahead of Ireland and England Women, while there was late drama in Group C as Australia edged out Germany Women in a nearest-the-pin play-off.

Australia's Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby scraped through in a play-off against Germany Women

Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby had earlier been beaten 2-0 by Esther Henseleit and Laura Fuenfstueck, but the teams were level on four points each after the three matches with France confirmed as group winners.

Hend then knocked a solid short-iron to just outside 15 feet and that proved enough to be nearer the target than Fuenfstueck's, and he said: "Nearest the pin is just one of those things. You can get a fortunate bounce with the ball going forward there and we were lucky to sneak one inside.

Live GolfSixes Live on

"Those girls are phenomenal players, phenomenal swingers of the golf club and if we had to go another six holes we probably would have lost."

The South African pairing of Brandon Stone and George Coetzee were also knocked out in Group D as Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira) finished the day unbeaten and were joined in the knockout stages by Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari).