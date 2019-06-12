Jason Day hopes caddie switch will end underachievement in career

Jason Day has a new caddie for this week's US Open

Jason Day is hoping a change of caddie at the US Open will spark a return to winning ways after admitting he has underachieved in his career so far.

The former world No 1 arrives at Pebble Beach with Tiger Woods and Adam Scott's former caddie, Steve Williams, on the bag, as he searches for a first major win since the 2015 PGA Championship.

Day is without a victory since May 2018 and has dropped to world No 16, his lowest ranking in six years, with the 12-time PGA Tour winner believing he should have accomplished more in his career.

Day has made five top-10s at the US Open

"I think I've underachieved up until now," Day told the media on Tuesday. "I feel like I've got a game that when it's on, I can win most tournaments.

"The big thing for me is to go ahead and believe that and have trust in my abilities that I can do that and now that I have Steve [Williams] on the bag, I think hopefully that will flourish and I can make winning more of a habit.

"I know that I can do it. All you have to do is look at 2015, 2016, even last year, not just have a single season win. I know that I can have multiple wins in one year and I can get things going.

"I just have to get that desire back into my game and keep working hard. I think as long as I keep doing that, then having Steve on the bag is going to be the right choice."

Williams assisted Day through his practice rounds at Pebble Beach

Williams was on Woods' bag when he won by a record 15 strokes at Pebble Beach in 2000 and assisted Scott to Masters victory in 2013, with Day confident of adding his own major success.

"He (Williams) wants me to win a lot more tournaments," Day added. "I think that he has the ability to get me through the line a lot more and being able to turn my game around.

Day has only won twice on the PGA Tour since May 2016

"To be honest, I'm kind of in like a little bit of a mini slump, even though I've had some good finishes. I feel like I need to win a lot more.

"I think he's got the formula to be able to hopefully get me across the line a lot more and win some more tournaments. I'm talking about major championships. I'm not talking about just regular Tour events. I want to win more majors."

Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Wednesday with the On the Range show from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.