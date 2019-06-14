US Open 2019: Rory Sabbatini fires hole-in-one at Pebble Beach

1:28 Rory Sabbatini lit up the opening day at Pebble Beach with a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three 12th Rory Sabbatini lit up the opening day at Pebble Beach with a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three 12th

Rory Sabbatini produced a moment of US Open magic with a stunning hole-in-one during the opening round at Pebble Beach.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Slovakian was two over after back-to-back bogeys from the ninth but quickly returned to red figures after following a birdie at the 11th with a piece of brilliance at the par-three 12th.

Sabbatini's tee shot on the 202-yard hole cleared the bunker and pitched 10 feet from the flag, before taking two bounces and dunking straight into the hole for an unlikely ace.

The hole-in-one is the first in the US Open since Zach Johnson made one during the final round of the 2014 contest at Pinehurst, with the ace the eighth made in US Opens at Pebble Beach and 45th in the tournament's history.

"I can't remember what the exact number was, but I just hit as high a five-iron as I could up in the air with a high cut," he explained afterwards. "Landed, one bounce, into the hole - that's what I was told.

Live US Open Golf Live on

"I'm not sure exactly, as I'm not that tall, so I can't really see over the bunker that well. I just hit it absolutely perfect, and we hit it close to the previous hole. I told my caddie, we've been having a lot of close calls, and one is going to go in sooner or later, but wasn't expecting that."



Click on the video above to see Sabbatini's stunning ace!

Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.