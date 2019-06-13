US Open: Rory McIlroy just two off the lead after good start at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy fired a solid 68 on day one at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy got off to the "fast start" he wanted at the US Open as he recovered from an early mistake to card an impressive 68 in benign, early conditions at Pebble Beach.

Each of McIlroy's four major championship wins began with rounds in the mid-60s, and he was reminded of the importance of a strong first round by 1973 US Open winner Johnny Miller at the champions reunion dinner on Tuesday evening.

McIlroy scrambled some good pars but missed a few good birdie chances

The 30-year-old teed off at the 10th and split the fairway with his drive, but he dumped his second in a greenside bunker and needed three more to get down before settling himself with a welcome birdie from 13 feet at the 13th.

McIlroy did well to scramble a par at 15 and a towering mid-iron to inside 10 feet at the 17th set up his second birdie of the day, and a clutch up-and-down for par at the 18th after a blocked drive into deep rough took him to the turn one under.

The 2011 champion followed a birdie at the second with another from long range on the next, although his bid for a hat-trick was foiled when he lipped out from 10 feet on the fourth green.

McIlroy was frustrated at not being able to take advantage of his third and final par-five at the sixth, where he settled for a par before missing another good chance at the next, although his putter bailed him out on the eighth as he holed from seven feet after his approach nestled down in the rough and left him a tough pitch.

McIlroy bogeyed his first but fought back with four birdies

But while the par putts were dropping for last week's runaway Canadian Open winner, another great chance for birdie was spurned on his final hole when he knocked another delightful iron to 10 feet, only for the putt to graze the edge of the cup.

McIlroy tapped in for a disappointing par to complete his best opening round in the majors this year, his three-under 68 leaving him just two shots adrift of early clubhouse leader, Rickie Fowler.