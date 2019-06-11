Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Rory McIlroy win, Graeme McDowell makes Portrush and US Open preview

Rory McIlroy's huge win in Canada, Graeme McDowell qualifying for The Open and the runners and riders for this week's US Open are all on the agenda in the latest Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

Zane Scotland and Matthew Rose join Josh Antmann to look back on McIlroy leaving a high-quality field trailing in his wake on the final day of the Canadian Open, where he threatened to close with a 59 before settling for 61 and a thumping seven-shot victory.

While McIlroy was celebrating his second big win of the year - his compatriot Graeme McDowell holed a priceless 30-foot putt for par on the 72nd green - which earned him a place in the field for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, the course he grew up on having been born and bred nearby.

We discuss their chances of a second US Open win this week at Pebble Beach, where McDowell joined an illustrious list of champions back in 2010, and Zane gives a detailed description of the course as he played it a few weeks ago.

The panel also discuss what can be done to enhance the GolfSixes after Thailand won the third edition of the quickfire tournament with victory over England in Portugal on Saturday, while Ponder the Pro and your tweets answered wrap up the latest podcast.

