Tommy Fleetwood opens up on PGA Tour consistency, hopes for The Masters, Ryder Cup ambitions and more

Tommy Fleetwood insists he still has "plenty more to give" and hopes to turn his remarkable consistency into PGA Tour success ahead of The Masters.

Fleetwood has finished no lower than 22nd in his last 12 worldwide starts, winning the silver medal for Team GB at the Paris Olympics last August to spark a run of results that has lifted him back inside the world's top 10.

The Englishman made three top-six finishes in a five-event stretch at the end of the DP World Tour season and has continued his form in 2025, claiming a share of fifth at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational last month as Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Åberg won at Torrey Pines.

Fleetwood is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour victory but will be among the contenders to claim a breakthrough title in the Florida Swing this month, live on Sky Sports, with an appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando followed by a return to The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

"I think I've always felt like consistency is important if you're going to be sort of one of the best players in the world, which I continue to strive to be," Fleetwood told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"I had a disappointing few weeks in the summer with the Scottish Open and The Open - two events that I love on links golf and didn't play well at all. Since then, I feel like I finished last season really strong and really consistent and started it out again [in 2025].

"At each individual tournament you look at what's been good in your game, what you could improve, like little things that you would like to have done better at. Over a decent time frame, I think my consistency has been really strong and I still feel like I've got plenty more to give.

"I loved Torrey Pines because I felt like there was a period in that tournament where I got into a really good flow. I felt like I was playing great and I was as comfortable on the golf course as I have been in a long time, through certain stretches. That was something to be really happy about."

Can Fleetwood enjoy success at The Masters?

The opening men's major of the year is little over a month away, with Fleetwood heading to The Masters with three career top-20s at Augusta National - including a share of third last year as Scottie Scheffler claimed a second Green Jacket.

Each of the last five winners of The Masters had already won on the PGA Tour earlier in the season before their major success, while Fleetwood expects pre-major form to be a big factor again when looking at contenders for this year's contest.

"I definitely think you've seen players do that in the past," Fleetwood added. "It doesn't always happen and there's plenty of examples of it not happening, but - the last few years - the tournaments leading up to The Masters give you a good idea of the guys who will be contending.

"I feel like the players that are playing well and have been doing really well in tournaments in the build-up to The Masters have generally a great chance. They're confident, they're playing well, and it's a smaller field compared to the other majors.

"I feel like the top end of The Masters leaderboard for the last few years was a good one for predicting. You can go back quite a bit and see the guys that have been playing well leading up to that event, so I think they [form] does matter.

"If I'm playing bad, I'm not going to say I can't do well in The Masters. So I'll get the best of both worlds where I'll be like, I'm playing well going into it then it gives me a lot of confidence. If things haven't gone well, it's still another week and an amazing opportunity."

Ryder Cup on the mind for Fleetwood?

Fleetwood currently sits outside of the automatic qualification places for Team Europe's next Ryder Cup team, with less than six months left of qualifying, although hopes he can be part of Luke Donald's plans at Bethpage Black this September and make a fourth consecutive appearance.

"When qualification starts, it's always going to be in the back of your mind from that point on," Fleetwood explained. "You try not to think about it on a daily basis or a weekly basis, you just try and play the best golf you can each individual week.

"I remember Justin Rose said a really good thing. He said, you only ever want to be on a Ryder Cup team if you feel like you can contribute, if you feel like you're playing well and you can contribute something to the team.

"I always look at the Ryder Cup and I want to be there and I want to play, but I would never want to go there feeling like I was playing poorly or playing terribly and I was going to be a detriment to the team.

"As you want to think about it when the qualification is on, you really want to focus on your game week in, week out. Then, whenever the team is either finalised or being selected, you want to be in a spot where you can play well so you know that you can go and contribute to Team Europe."

