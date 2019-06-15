US Open 2019: A guide to the fans' experience at Pebble Beach

2:32 What's it like to visit the US Open as a fan? We sent Iona Stephen out and about around Pebble Beach to find out What's it like to visit the US Open as a fan? We sent Iona Stephen out and about around Pebble Beach to find out

Pebble Beach is one of the most picturesque courses in golf, but what’s it like for a fan to experience the US Open at the iconic venue?

With plenty of things to see and do both on and off the golf course, we sent Iona Stephen to take a closer look at what's on offer.

Iona went out and about to explore the nearby Carmel, where Clint Eastwood is a former mayor, to sample some of the exciting activities to do before heading to watching the golf.

Pebble Beach overlooks the Pacific Ocean

There's lots to enjoy away from the golf course on the California coast, with Iona taking in all the sights of the Fans' Experience on her way to seeing the world's top players in action.

Click on the video above to see the fans' guide to the US Open!

