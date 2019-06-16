Rich Beem and Wayne 'Radar' Riley battle in cricket challenge

2:49 Wayne “Radar” Riley and Rich Beem showed off their own cricketing talents and head to head in a special challenge at Pebble Beach Wayne “Radar” Riley and Rich Beem showed off their own cricketing talents and head to head in a special challenge at Pebble Beach

With the World Cup in full swing, Wayne “Radar” Riley and Rich Beem showed off their own cricketing talents in a special challenge at Pebble Beach.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Radar represented Australia and Beemer played for Team USA in the 'Over and Out' test, which saw both players trying to score as many runs as possible over six deliveries.

With no grass wicket available on the Pacific coast, the venue for the third major of the year, the golfing duo swapped the fairways for the beach to go head to head in a unique contest.

Beem won the toss and elected to bowl in cloudy conditions, giving him the chance to unleash his unique style and try and limit how many runs Radar could make.

The former PGA Champion admitted he had never previously played cricket, whereas Radar had been brought up with the sport, but could Beemer cause an upset and claim a shock victory for Team USA?

England vs Afghanistan Live on

Which player claimed bragging rights? Click on the video above to find out! Fancy taking on the challenge yourself? Send in your own versions to @SkyCricket using #overandout!