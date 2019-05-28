Cricket ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket 28/05/19 8:18pm

Dhoni blasts ton in India win

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul both struck centuries as India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in their final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup.
England 28/05/19 5:00pm

Ice-cool Archer relishing big moments

Jofra Archer possesses red-hot pace but says he will keep his cool during England's 'big moments' at the Cricket World Cup.
Cricket 28/05/19 3:30pm

Root on England's revolution

From despair in 2015 to favourites in 2019 - Joe Root charts England's white-ball revolution ahead of their World Cup opener
South Africa 28/05/19 1:48pm

Steyn out of World Cup opener vs England

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of their opening World Cup match against England on Thursday.
Rob Key 28/05/19 12:00pm

Key: Morgan best captain at World Cup

Eoin Morgan is the best captain at the World Cup and will not allow England to struggle with being favourites, says Rob Key.
Cricket 28/05/19 12:00pm

Take our one-over cricket challenge!

Get into the Cricket World Cup spirit by taking part in our one over cricket challenge #overandout!
Cricket 28/05/19 9:00am

Cricket World Cup Team Guide - Part 2

We assess New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in part two of our Cricket World Cup team guide.
Cricket 28/05/19 7:00am

Watch the Cricket World Cup on Sky

Sky Sports Cricket is the exclusive home of the World Cup. Follow your team for £10 per month for a whole year with no contract.
West Indies 28/05/19 7:00am

'Teams always fear the West Indies'

Jason Holder has brought a togetherness to the West Indies and says his side should not be underestimated at the World Cup.
Cricket 28/05/19 6:00am

England's nightmare summer of '99

Selection issues, a farcical opening ceremony and a group-stage exit before the official World Cup song was released.
England 27/05/19 8:35pm

Denly was ready for World Cup omission

Joe Denly says he was prepared for the disappointment of not being involved in England's Cricket World Cup squad.
Cricket 27/05/19 5:00pm

Kohli on course for greatness

In 2011, Virat Kohli walked around Wankhede Stadium holding Sachin Tendulkar aloft - can he now lead India to World Cup glory?
Cricket 27/05/19 4:15pm

Roy: I've been working against spin

Jason Roy says he has been working hard against spin as he aims to play a key role in England's World Cup campaign.
Cricket 27/05/19 3:10pm

Emphatic England win final warm-up

England go into their opening game of the World Cup in confident mood after hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets at The Oval.
England 27/05/19 9:37am

Wood fit for England's World Cup opener

Mark Wood has been passed fit for England's World Cup opener against South Africa after recovering from an ankle problem.
Cricket 27/05/19 9:22am

Cricket World Cup Team Guide - Part 1

Will England triumph on home soil? Will a resurgent Australia retain their crown? Check out part one of our World Cup guide.
Australia 27/05/19 9:00am

Carey: We dealt well with hostility

Australia's Alex Carey says Steve Smith did well to handle the hostile reception he received against England in Southampton.
Cricket 26/05/19 5:00pm

Sri Lanka appear true underdogs

Victorious in 1996, back-to-back runners up in 2007 and 2011, yet Sri Lanka seem the true underdogs at this year's World Cup.
Australia 26/05/19 4:15pm

Lyon: England fans are ruthless

Australia's Nathan Lyon says he was not surprised by the "ruthless" reaction from England fans to Steve Smith and David Warner.
England 26/05/19 1:50pm

Root: We hope Wood will be fine

Joe Root is optimistic about England team-mate Mark Wood’s chances of being fit for the ICC World Cup.

