MS Dhoni and KL Rahul both struck centuries as India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in their final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup.
Jofra Archer possesses red-hot pace but says he will keep his cool during England's 'big moments' at the Cricket World Cup.
From despair in 2015 to favourites in 2019 - Joe Root charts England's white-ball revolution ahead of their World Cup opener
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of their opening World Cup match against England on Thursday.
Eoin Morgan is the best captain at the World Cup and will not allow England to struggle with being favourites, says Rob Key.
We assess New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in part two of our Cricket World Cup team guide.
Jason Holder has brought a togetherness to the West Indies and says his side should not be underestimated at the World Cup.
Selection issues, a farcical opening ceremony and a group-stage exit before the official World Cup song was released.
Joe Denly says he was prepared for the disappointment of not being involved in England's Cricket World Cup squad.
In 2011, Virat Kohli walked around Wankhede Stadium holding Sachin Tendulkar aloft - can he now lead India to World Cup glory?
Jason Roy says he has been working hard against spin as he aims to play a key role in England's World Cup campaign.
England go into their opening game of the World Cup in confident mood after hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets at The Oval.
Mark Wood has been passed fit for England's World Cup opener against South Africa after recovering from an ankle problem.
Will England triumph on home soil? Will a resurgent Australia retain their crown? Check out part one of our World Cup guide.
Australia's Alex Carey says Steve Smith did well to handle the hostile reception he received against England in Southampton.
Victorious in 1996, back-to-back runners up in 2007 and 2011, yet Sri Lanka seem the true underdogs at this year's World Cup.
Australia's Nathan Lyon says he was not surprised by the "ruthless" reaction from England fans to Steve Smith and David Warner.
Joe Root is optimistic about England team-mate Mark Wood’s chances of being fit for the ICC World Cup.