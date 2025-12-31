 Skip to content

England Women cricket fixtures and results 2026: T20 World Cup, India Test match at Lord's and more

England to host Women's T20 World Cup in June and July of 2026; Nat Sciver-Brunt's side also face home assignments against New Zealand, India and Ireland; four-day Test match versus India to be held at Lord's from July 10-13

Wednesday 17 December 2025 13:53, UK

Charlie Dean (left) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (right), Women's Cricket World Cup (Getty Images)
Image: England's 2026 schedule includes the home Women's T20 World Cup and a Test match against India at Lord's

Full fixtures for England's women's side in 2026, including the home T20 World Cup.

All times UK and Ireland 🕰️

Vs New Zealand (white-ball cricket) - May

  • First ODI (Sunday May 10) - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham (11am)
  • Second ODI (Wednesday May 13) - County Ground, Northampton (1pm)
  • Third ODI (Saturday May 16) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (11am)
  • First T20 (Wednesday May 20) - The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby (6.30pm)
  • Second T20 (Saturday May 23) - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (2.30pm)
  • Third T20 (Monday May 25) - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (2.30pm)

Vs India (white-ball cricket) - May and June

  • First T20 (Thursday May 28) Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford (6.30pm)
  • Second T20 (Saturday May 30): Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (2.30pm)
  • Third T20 (Tuesday June 2) - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (6.30pm)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup - June and July

  • Vs Sri Lanka (Friday June 12) - Edgbaston, Birmingham (6.30pm)
  • Vs TBC (Tuesday June 16) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm)
  • Vs TBC (Saturday June 20) - Headingley, Leeds (6.30pm)
  • Vs West Indies (Wednesday June 24) - Lord's, London (6.30pm)
  • Vs New Zealand (Saturday June 27) - The Kia Oval, London (6.30pm)

Vs India (red-ball cricket) - July

  • One-off Test (Friday July 10-Monday July 13) - Lord's, London (11am)

Vs Ireland (white-ball cricket) - September

  • First ODI (Tuesday September 1) - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (1pm)
  • Second ODI (Thursday September 3) - The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby (1pm)
  • Third ODI (Sunday September 6 - Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester (10.30am)

