Virat Kohli: India batter surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become second-highest international run-scorer
Virat Kohli's 93 in ODI victory over New Zealand saw him become second-highest international run-scorer of all time; Kohli led India to 306-6 in reply to the Black Caps' 300-8; Win sees India go 1-0 ahead in three-match series
Sunday 11 January 2026 17:37, UK
Virat Kohli became the second highest run-scorer in all forms of international cricket as he helped steer India to a four-wicket win in the first ODI against New Zealand.
Kohli's masterful 93 off 91 balls, his 77th ODI fifty, moved him on to 28,068 runs and surpassed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) to sit behind only India legend Sachin Tendulkar's 34,357.
He hit eight fours and a six to shepherd India's innings to 306-6 in 49 overs in reply to the Black Caps' 300-8 (50 overs) in Vadodara. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with 84 off 71 balls.
Pacer Kyle Jamieson picked up 4-41 in 10 overs as India's chase suffered hiccups in the final stages. But Harshit Rana scored 29 off 23 balls as Lokesh Rahul and Washington Sundar helped finish off the game in the hosts' favour.
Rahul scored 29 not out off 21 balls, hitting two fours and a six to finish off the game with six balls to spare.
This was after Devon Conway (56) and Henry Nicholls (62) put on 117 runs for the first wicket, but New Zealand lost its way thereafter with five wickets for 81 runs.
With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.