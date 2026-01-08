The Ashes: Brendon McCullum will not 'completely rip up script' if he is kept as England coach after defeat in Australia

Under-pressure England head coach Brendon McCullum says he is willing to evolve his methods - but will not "rip up the script completely" if he is allowed to continue in the role following the 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

England lost the series in just 11 days of cricket after an error-strewn first three Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, with their lean preparation and aggressive style of cricket, plus a mid-series beach break in Noosa where they were pictured drinking, criticised.

A two-day victory in the Boxing Day game at the MCG - England's first Test win in Australia in 15 years - ended any danger of a 5-0 whitewash, but they were then beaten in the series finale in Sydney, as they suffered a 14th defeat in their last 28 matches.

Image: Captain Ben Stokes (left) and McCullum took charge of England ahead of the 2022 summer

A statement from ECB CEO Richard Gould released on Thursday said "necessary changes" would be made.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain at the SCG, McCullum - who is contracted to until the end of the home Ashes in 2027 - insisted he is eager to stay in the job but not prepared to terminate a front-foot approach that he feels has made England a better team since he and captain Ben Stokes took charge ahead of the 2022 summer and won 10 of their first 11 games at the helm.

The New Zealander said: "It is not about ripping up our script completely. From when we took over to where we are now, we are a better cricket team.

'You have to have conviction in your beliefs'

"I take offence to [any suggestion I don't want to evolve]. I am not against evolution, I welcome it. I am not rigid in my beliefs but I have conviction in my methods.

"That doesn't mean you are blind to progress but to throw everything out that has worked in pursuit of something completely unknown doesn't make any sense.

Image: McCullum is also England's white-ball coach and set to take charge of the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent in February and March

"I am keen to carry on in the role. Those decisions ultimately aren't up to me but the lessons we will digest from this tour and what we have built, it would be a shame to rip that up and chase something no one knows whether it will be successful.

"If we stay true to what we believe in we give ourselves a good opportunity to progress as a team over the next few years. In this series, we have been pretty poor in the key moments so it was a real missed opportunity."

McCullum: We don't operate in a soft environment

Under McCullum and Stokes, England have not won any of their four marquee five-Test series, drawing 2-2 at home to Australia in 2023 and losing to their Ashes rivals this winter, plus going down 4-1 in India in early 2024 and then drawing 2-2 on home turf against Shubman Gill's men earlier this year after being beaten in a nail-biting final Test at The Kia Oval.

England's Ashes defeat was littered with rash shots, with Jamie Smith and Will Jacks' dismissals across the SCG Test adding to the list.

Score summary - Australia vs England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground England 384 all out in 97.3 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (160), Harry Brook (84), Jamie Smith (46); Michael Neser (4-60), Scott Boland (2-85), Mitchell Starc (2-93), Marnus Labuschagne (1-14) Australia 567 all out in 133.5 overs in first innings: Travis Head (163 off 166 balls), Steve Smith (138), Beau Webster (71no); Josh Tongue (3-97), Brydon Carse (3-108), Ben Stokes (2-95) England 342 all out in 88.2 overs in second innings: Jacob Bethell (154), Ben Duckett (42), Harry Brook (42); Beau Webster (3-64), Mitchell Starc (3-72), Scott Boland (2-46) Australia 161-5 in 31.2 overs in second innings: Marnus Labuschagne (37), Jake Weatherald (34); Josh Tongue (3-42), Will Jacks (1-42)

When asked by Hussain what is said in the dressing room after those moments, McCullum said: "There is always accountability. We don't operate in a soft environment, myself or the skipper.

"You get to where you get in your life from where you've come from because you know when to deliver a hard message and when to give guys a pat on the back. What we say in the dressing room can be very different to what we say in public.

"Nothing is binary. Some guys are at their best putting teams under pressure, others when they are trying to absorb. We are not the first team to get that balance wrong in Australia."

McCullum on England's prep: We wanted warm-up at the WACA

McCullum admitted after England's Ashes fate was sealed with an 82-run defeat in Adelaide in the third Test that the side playing just one warm-up game before the series opener in Perth - at a venue in Lilac Hill that in no way replicated the bouncy conditions they were likely to face against Australia - was an error.

The 44-year-old added after the loss in Sydney that England had tried to book the WACA for a tune-up fixture but were unable to do so, while he said the team not having a fielding coach on tour - something highlighted as the number of dropped catches in the series entered the teens - was "not for the lack of trying."

"There is a lot of franchise cricket on and the franchises pay a lot more than we do," said McCullum.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton believes that Sir Alastair Cook should be introduced as an assistant coach to Brendon McCullum for the England Test team.

Finally, when quizzed by Hussain on whether he and captain Ben Stokes remained in sync with their messaging, the head coach said: "Stokes and I are always on the same page. We have become good friends and colleagues.

"We have robust conversations. It doesn't mean we agree all the time but we commit to the side and then whatever we decide we support the other one.

"Could we have done more [as a group]? Of course. The next little while is making sure we don't make the same mistakes again. Even if we had won 5-0, there would have been areas of progress you would look to take on board."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia win five-match series 4-1