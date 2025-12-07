The Ashes: England suffer eight-wicket drubbing by Australia in Brisbane to trail 2-0 in series with three to play

England succumbed to another humiliating eight-wicket drubbing in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane to trail 2-0 in the five-match series, despite showing a bit more fight on day four at The Gabba.

Starting the day six down and still trailing Australia by 43 runs, the damage had already been done after a top-order collapse late on the third evening, but Ben Stokes (50) and Will Jacks (41) hung around to at least force the hosts to bat again.

The pair showed patience and discipline - something few England's batters have demonstrated so far this series - to add 96 for the seventh wicket, batting out the entire first session to give the faintest hope to a remarkable comeback.

Image: Will Jacks and Ben Stokes put on 96 together for the seventh wicket

With few demons evident in the pitch, against an old ball and a tiring Australian attack, Stokes and Jacks stretched England's advantage to 47 until an inspired Steve Smith catch at slip triggered the tourists' ultimate demise.

Score summary - Australia vs England, second Ashes Test England 334 all out after 76.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (138no off 206 balls), Zak Crawley (76 off 93), Jofra Archer (38 off 36); Mitchell Starc (6-75) Australia 511 all out after 117.3 overs in first innings: Mitchell Starc (77 off 141 balls), Jake Weatherald (72 off 78 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (65 off 78), Alex Carey (63 off 69), Steve Smith (61 off 85); Brydon Carse (4-152), Ben Stokes (3-113) England 241 all out after 75.2 overs in second innings: Ben Stokes (50 off 152 balls), Zak Crawley (44 off 59), Will Jacks (44 off 59); Michael Neser (5-42), Scott Boland (2-47), Mitchell Starc (2-64) Australia 69-2 in 10 overs in second innings: Steve Smith (23no off 9 balls), Travis Head (22 off 22), Jake Weatherald (17 off 23); Gus Atkinson (2-37)

Diving low to his left at slip, Smith claimed a stunner to finally break the partnership and see the back of Jacks, with Michael Neser adding the crucial wicket of Stokes in his very next over, shortly after notching his 36th Test fifty.

Stokes got the faintest of edges behind to Alex Carey, who took another terrific catch stood up to the stumps, the England skipper throwing his head back in disappointment and flinging his bat in frustration as he trudged off with his side's Ashes hope lying in tatters.

Image: Ben Stokes cut a frustrated figure when finally dismissed after a battling fifty on day four of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane

Brendan Doggett (1-56) picked up Gus Atkinson (3), taking on the short ball, before Neser (5-42), playing in his third Test - and first for three years - would add the wicket of Brydon Carse (7) to end the innings and claim a maiden five-for on his home ground for Queensland.

Set 65 to win, Australia wasted little time in chasing down their target across the tea interval, romping home in 10 overs as things got a little spicy between Smith and Jofra Archer, in particular, under the lights late on.

Atkinson (2-37) picked up Travis Head (22), chopping on to his stumps, adding Marnus Labuschagne (3) in his next over, nicking off to a rising delivery, to give England a smidge of positivity going into the next Test in Adelaide.

Those wickets brought Smith to the crease, who has revelled in telling the watching world that Archer has yet to get him out in Test cricket, despite a memorable battle at Lord's in 2019 in which the Australian suffered a concussion after taking a blow during a fiery spell of fast bowling.

Archer cranked up the pace again with his arrival, but Smith (23no off nine balls) met the challenge head on, hooking the England quick for a pair of fours and a six in the same over as the pair got into a heated exchange out in the middle.

At one point, the stump mic picked up Smith saying along the lines of, "Bowl fast when there's nothing going on, champion," and ultimately it would be he who would have the last laugh, smacking another six off Atkinson to see Australia to victory in style.

Stokes questions England's mindset

England captain Ben Stokes, speaking to TNT Sports:

"When the game is on the line, teams are able to handle that pressure better than us.

"We are a great team when we are ahead, when we are behind and playing huge catch-up we are great but when the game is on the line we are not able to stand up to pressure. That is obvious as a captain.

"It is a mentality, a mindset. How you get yourself into a head space to make clear decisions is so important to be successful at this level.

"No one means to drop catches or not bowl where you are supposed to, but those things cannot happen at this level."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland