Match summary
England in Australia
5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Sydney
Australia Yet to bat. England 86 for 3, from 20.3 overs.
England are 86 for 3.
England 1st innings
Total
86 for 3, from 20.3 overs.
Batting
- Crawley lbw b Neser; 16 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.17
- Duckett c Carey b Starc; 27 runs, 24 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
- Bethell c Carey b Boland; 10 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48
- Root not out; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- Brook not out; 14 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.87
Extras
5 from 5 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Stokes
- Smith
- Jacks
- Carse
- Tongue
- Potts
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 35 for 1, from 6.5 overs
- Zak Crawley at 51 for 2, from 11.4 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 57 for 3, from 12.6 overs
Bowling
- Starc: 6overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.83.
- Neser: 5.3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.27.
- Boland: 7overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.85.
- Green: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Sam Nogajski