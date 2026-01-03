 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Australia

5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Sydney

Australia Yet to bat. England are batting, 86 for 3, from 20.3 overs.

England are 86 for 3.

England 1st innings

Total

86 for 3, from 20.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley lbw b Neser; 16 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.17
  2. Duckett c Carey b Starc; 27 runs, 24 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
  3. Bethell c Carey b Boland; 10 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48
  4. Root not out; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
  5. Brook not out; 14 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.87

Extras

5 from 5 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Jacks
  • Carse
  • Tongue
  • Potts

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 35 for 1, from 6.5 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 51 for 2, from 11.4 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 57 for 3, from 12.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Starc: 6overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.83.
  2. Neser: 5.3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.27.
  3. Boland: 7overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.85.
  4. Green: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Sam Nogajski