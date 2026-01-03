Match summary
England in Australia
5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Sydney
England are 86 for 3.
Summary
Over 21: 1 run. Bowler: Michael Neser. England: 86/3 (rr 4.2)
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Michael Neser to Harry Brook. No movement full, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Michael Neser to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
Summary
Over 20: 5 runs. Bowler: Cameron Green. England: 85/3 (rr 4.25)
FOUR! Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Cameron Green to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Cameron Green to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Cameron Green to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Cameron Green to Harry Brook. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Summary
Over 19: 3 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 80/3 (rr 4.21)
Scott Boland to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Usman Khawaja
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Summary
Over 18: 2 runs. Bowler: Cameron Green. England: 77/3 (rr 4.28)
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Cameron Green to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot dropped to point for 1 run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement full, down leg on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement short, wide outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Cameron Green
Cameron Green to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Summary
Over 17: 8 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 75/3 (rr 4.41)
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jake Weatherald
FOUR! Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled for 4 runs
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Alex Carey
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Summary
Over 16: 1 run. Bowler: Michael Neser. England: 67/3 (rr 4.19)
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for no run
Michael Neser to Harry Brook. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Michael Neser to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Michael Neser to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Summary
Over 15: 3 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 66/3 (rr 4.4)
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Scott Boland to Joe Root. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed for 1 leg byes
Scott Boland to Joe Root. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Neser
Scott Boland to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 14: 6 runs. Bowler: Michael Neser. England: 63/3 (rr 4.5)
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Travis Head
FOUR! Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to backward point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement full, outside off on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Michael Neser to Joe Root. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement full, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Summary
Over 13: 6 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 57/3 (rr 4.38)
OUT! Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run. Jacob Bethell Caught for 10.
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
FOUR! Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, outside off down the pitch flick well timed for 4 runs
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Summary
Over 12: 4 runs. Bowler: Michael Neser. England: 51/2 (rr 4.25)
Michael Neser to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Michael Neser to Joe Root. Away swinger full, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
OUT! Michael Neser to Zak Crawley. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot flick for no run. Zak Crawley Leg Before Wicket for 16.
FOUR! Michael Neser to Zak Crawley. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Michael Neser to Zak Crawley. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Michael Neser to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to gully for no run, run saved by Cameron Green
Summary
Over 11: 4 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. England: 47/1 (rr 4.27)
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. Away swinger full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to gully for no run, fielded by Cameron Green
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. Away swinger full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Summary
Over 10: 2 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 43/1 (rr 4.3)
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch glancing to backward square leg for 1 leg byes, fielded by Travis Head
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Scott Boland to Jacob Bethell. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, fielded by Cameron Green
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Summary
Over 9: 0 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. England: 41/1 (rr 4.56)
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, leg stump on the front foot glancing for no run
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Michael Neser
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement full, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Summary
Over 8: 6 runs. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 41/1 (rr 5.12)
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement full, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
FOUR! Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Marnus Labuschagne
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 7: 8 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. England: 35/1 (rr 5.0)
Mitchell Starc to Jacob Bethell. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot left alone through for no run
OUT! Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run. Ben Duckett Caught for 27.
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. In swinger full, down leg on the back foot flick mis-timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. In swinger full, down leg no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 6: 1 run. Bowler: Scott Boland. England: 27/0 (rr 4.5)
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Scott Boland to Zak Crawley. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot padded to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Scott Boland to Ben Duckett. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot worked to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Scott Boland to Ben Duckett. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Scott Boland to Ben Duckett. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Scott Boland
Scott Boland to Ben Duckett. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered to backward point for no run, fielded by Jake Weatherald
Summary
Over 5: 9 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. England: 26/0 (rr 5.2)
Mitchell Starc to Zak Crawley. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. No movement full, off stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Travis Head
Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, run saved by Mitchell Starc
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot upper cutted for no run
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. No movement full, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 4: 2 runs. Bowler: Michael Neser. England: 17/0 (rr 4.25)
Michael Neser to Zak Crawley. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run