England T20 World Cup squad: Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue named in provisional group for 2026 tournament but no Jamie Smith or Brydon Carse

Jofra Archer has been included in England's provisional T20 World Cup squad after his Ashes-ending injury, with fellow fast bowler Josh Tongue also named in a 15-player group for February and March's tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Archer suffered a left side strain during the third Test against Australia in Adelaide earlier this month, ruling him out of the final two fixtures in Melbourne and Sydney.

The 30-year-old will also miss January's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his recovery but, all being well, will return for the T20 World Cup the following month as England look to win the event for a third time, after triumphs in 2010 and 2022.

England’s provisional T20 World Cup squad Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

England T20 squad for Sri Lanka series Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.

Tongue has earned a maiden T20 call-up after impressing in The Ashes - the Nottinghamshire quick has bagged 12 wickets in two Tests in this winter's series, including a five-for in the recent two-day win at the MCG - and also in The Hundred last summer, when he claimed a tournament-leading 14 scalps for Manchester Originals.

Brydon Carse has not been included with Tongue's selection squeezing him out, but the seamer will deputise for Archer during the preceding three-match T20 series in Sri Lanka.

England can make changes to their squad up until a week before the T20 World Cup, which runs from February 7 to March 8.

No Smith or Cox in T20 World Cup squad but Curran included

All-rounder Will Jacks is involved after missing the white-ball tour of New Zealand in the autumn with a broken finger, although there is no place for Ashes team-mate Jamie Smith, who is also not picked for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka as Zak Crawley returns to the 50-over squad for the first time since December 2023.

Smith, averaging under 20 in The Ashes with one fifty in eight knocks, opened in his previous three T20Is against the West Indies in June, hitting 60 off 26 balls in the last of those outings, but England are well stocked in that area with Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett.

Jacks and Tom Banton are also options at the top, although the latter has found a regular role in the middle order of late.

Batter Jordan Cox - Player of the Tournament in The Hundred last summer after starring for champions Oval Invincibles - and seamers Sonny Baker and Saqib Mahmood miss out on the World Cup but all-rounder Sam Curran is included, while Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed join Adil Rashid and Jacks in the spin department.

England's first World Cup match is against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8 ahead of further group games versus West Indies on February 11 (Mumbai), Bangladesh on February 14 (Kolkata) and tournament debutants Italy on February 16 (Kolkata).

The T20 World Cup will be captain Harry Brook's first in charge at a global tournament with the batter having taken over from Buttler following the dismal Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year in which England lost all three of their group matches.

England reached the semi-finals of the previous T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in 2024 before losing to eventual champions India, two years after winning the 2022 edition in Australia.

Success at the 2026 tournament would ease the pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director of cricket Rob Key after the recent Ashes series defeat.

Men's T20 World Cup winners 2007: India

India 2009: Pakistan

Pakistan 2010: England

2012: West Indies

West Indies 2014: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 2016: West Indies

West Indies 2021: Australia

Australia 2022: England

2024: India

Why the Sri Lanka ODIs matter for England

The ODIs in Sri Lanka are also important as England battle to qualify directly for the 2027 50-over World Cup in Africa.

The top eight sides in the rankings, as well as co-hosts South Africa, will reach the tournament with England currently eighth, ahead of West Indies and Bangladesh, after losing 11 of McCullum's 15 ODIs in charge, including all three in New Zealand ahead of The Ashes.

Smith recorded scores of nought, 13 and and five opening the batting against the Black Caps as his one-day international average dipped to 21.77 from 19 games.

With the Surrey man now dropped from the squad to take on Sri Lanka in the format, there looks a high chance Duckett and Crawley will take their Test opening partnership into the 50-over arena.

