The Ashes: Joe Root would 'love to' make next tour of Australia at age 39 as Sydney ton hailed 'one of his best'

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton hailed Joe Root's 41st Test century as "one of his very best innings", but could the 35-year-old keep going for another four years for another crack at winning the Ashes in Australia?

England's fourth-Test triumph in Melbourne was Root's first win in Australia in 18 attempts, the visitors having lost their three prior tours 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0, before also losing the first three this year to see the Ashes again slip away.

Quizzed as to whether he could see himself again as part of touring party in four years time, when 39, Root said he'd "love to" but stopped short of saying it was an ambition of his.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"One thing I always try and look at is opportunity," Root told reporters after notching his second Test ton in Australia on day two of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. "I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to come back to Australia.

"Obviously, last week was great to win at the MCG, and I ‍guess that presented another opportunity here this week to try and help us get in a position of strength within this game early on.

Image: Joe Root finally claimed a first win in Australia at the 18th attempt during the fourth Test in Australia

"I want to try and replicate that feeling last week for the group. For a lot of this squad it is the first time they've been out here, so if they've got good memories and we can find a way to win this fixture, next time we come out, the last two memories we'd have out here would be two Ashes wins.

"The baggage that might have been there for a previous generation might not be there for them. There's so much to play for throughout the next three days."

When specifically asked if he would like to be part of that next Ashes tour in 2029/30, Root replied: "Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to. We'll see how things unfold in time."

Root's 160 helped England to a first-innings total of 384 at the SCG, before Australia responded by rapidly reaching 166-2 by the close of play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton look at England's bowling struggles on day two of the final Ashes Test in Sydney

His latest century took Root level with Ricky Ponting on 41 for his Test career, trailing only Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (50), who is also the only cricketer with more Test runs (15,921) than Root's 13,937.

"I don't think I've seen him play better, certainly not here in Australia," Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"I'm not sure I've seen him play better anywhere. I thought it was one of his very best innings."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain says that someone needs to talk to Jamie Smith and Harry Brook after the match, after Smith gifted a wicket to Australia

Australia seamer Michael Neser also heaped praise on Root after his latest hundred, labelling him "one of the all-time greats".

"He's a tricky one to bowl to, especially when he's in that touch, your margin of error is very small," Neser said after the second day's play in Sydney.

"He seems to manipulate the ball very well off the stumps, and even when you go a bit wider in the channel, he works you off down to third man so well.

"He's just a class player, that's why he's going to go down as one of the all-time greats. He knows his game so well."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1