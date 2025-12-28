Hugh Morris: Former England batter and ECB chief executive dies at age of 62

Hugh Morris has passed away following a battle with bowel cancer diagnosed in 2021; Glamorgan player was capped three times for England and later served the ECB in a variety of roles, including as chief executive

Former England batter Hugh Morris has died following a battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Morris, who worked in senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the course of 16 years, including as chief executive, was diagnosed twice with the disease - first in December 2002 and more recently in 2021.

Morris had two spells as Glamorgan's captain and led the county to the Sunday League title in 1993.

He was also capped three times by England and captained the England A side on tours of South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

As chief executive of the ECB he oversaw a highly successful period for the England men's Test team, who won three consecutive Ashes series.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Morris returned to Wales as Glamorgan's chief executive and spent nine years at his home county, helping reduce debts and ensuring Sophia Gardens was the home of a Hundred franchise, with Welsh Fire based at the Cardiff ground.

He departed his role Glamorgan chief executive in September 2023 to spend time with his family during treatment for bowel cancer.

The man who succeeded him as Glamorgan CEO, Dan Cherry, said: "Everyone here at Glamorgan County Cricket Club and further afield are devastated on hearing the awful news about Hugh. The last few years have been extremely difficult for him and his family, but we were pleased to see Hugh several times during the 2025 season here at Sophia Gardens.

"Hugh holds a very special place in the history of Glamorgan Cricket as well as in the hearts of the Club's supporters for his efforts, both on and off the field. He was a man of great energy and a true gentleman, whilst his achievements will live long in the Club's record books and I doubt if any batter in any county team will ever surpass Hugh's seasonal record of 2,276 first-class runs.

"As a player and administrator, Hugh led from the front and fearlessly fended off whatever thunderbolts opposing bowlers sent in his direction. He inspired us with his actions, whether with the bat in hand or leading us in the field, besides helping to save the cash-stricken Club when foreclosure seemed a possibility and finally inspiring all he met while bravely undergoing prolonged and challenging treatment.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Hugh leaves us with an outstanding legacy, not least a Stadium here at Sophia Gardens of international calibre - a far cry indeed from the ground when he first played for Glamorgan as a teenager - plus a Welsh Fire franchise poised for even greater success in the cricketing landscape of the 2020s and beyond. The Club, Welsh cricket and the game as a whole has lost a great player, a tireless administrator, and a fine human being of great dignity and integrity.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this tragic time are with his wife Debbie, their twin daughters Bethan and Emily, plus Hugh's many friends from across the world of sport and former colleagues throughout the cricketing world."