The Ashes: Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to stay in England roles

Stuart Broad has warned that removing ECB managing director Rob Key could trigger a domino effect that puts Ben Stokes' position as England captain at risk.

An inquest into England's Ashes defeat is already in full swing after Australia retained the urn in record-equalling time with comprehensive victories in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Senior leaders Key, Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum remain in the spotlight following the 11-day collapse - despite England finally ending their 15‑year wait for a victory in Australia with their win in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Broad accepts hard conversations will take place, yet he remains unwavering in his support for Stokes and McCullum staying in their positions.

"100 per cent [Stokes is the man for me]," Broad told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"I'm concerned of a domino effect if Rob Key loses his position, then Baz [McCullum] would say, well, I don't need the job, he gave me the job, I'm going. And then Stokes would go, well, if Baz is my man, I'm then going. I've been nervous of that.

"There will have to be conversations of the preparation and the planning and the selection because, ultimately, we've lost the Ashes 3-0 after three games against a team that you feel like were pretty beatable.

"But for me, I feel they should continue. They've given Baz the white-ball contract as well to the end of the 2027 World Cup, so they should honour that.

"I would remain patient with everyone in their positions at this moment in time, regardless of the result in Sydney [fifth Test]."

As England's second‑highest Test wicket‑taker and a key figure on their last victorious tour of Australia in 2010/11, Broad highlighted what he saw as a complete failure to adequately prepare for England's latest demise Down Under.

He labelled the decision to schedule just one internal warm‑up against the England Lions at Lilac Hill before the first Test 'a waste of time'.

"This has been a really poor tour in the fact it was 3-0 after three games," Broad added.

"Usually when you lose here it's the players that get criticised, but the players are good enough, we just haven't got the preparation right or the players in the right frame of mind or physicality to come and win here.

"I know the preparation word is the most used word in this whole tour, but Lilac Hill, where it doesn't bounce above shin height, cannot prepare you for the Optus and the Gabba.

"They should have had the WACA for preparation - the nets there, the middle, where they play middle practice. They completely wasted their time at Lilac Hill.

"They should have had a Test match ground to prepare on properly and that is an error. I don't know why that has become a problem, but you just don't have the time anymore.

"Playing a white-ball series a couple of weeks before the Ashes starts, you're flying from New Zealand. You don't have three weeks to play three separate games."

