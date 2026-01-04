The Ashes: Harry Brook 'lost the plot' against Australia's bouncer tactics during 'brilliant' partnership with Joe Root

Harry Brook admitted he is in the midst of a battle against short-pitched bowling after surviving a notable scare during day one of the fifth Ashes Test as he helped England off to a strong start in Sydney.

Brook struck an unbeaten 78 to see the tourists to 211-3 on a rain-reduced first day at the SCG, sharing in a 154-run partnership alongside Joe Root (72no), which the pair will resume on the second morning.

It represents Brook's highest score of what has been a disappointing series for the No 2-ranked Test batsman in the world, averaging just 33.14 prior to the fifth Test.

Brook's modes of dismissal in the series have come in for particular criticism, with him seen to be unwilling to curb his attacking instincts and too easily having fallen into traps set by Australia in the field.

He almost fell foul in such a fashion on the first day in Sydney when, on 45, he toe-ended an attempted pull off a Mitchell Starc bouncer that landed agonisingly between three converging catchers.

"I could have played it better at times," Brook said of the short-ball tactics used against him. "It didn't feel amazing today but on another day it'll feel a hell of a lot better, so I'm happy that I got through it and can take that momentum forward.

Image: Harry Brook almost perished for 45 to Australia's bouncer tactics on day one of the first Ashes Test

"It's obviously a ploy which has been used against me in my whole career: I've experienced it a lot so far and I'm expecting to experience it a lot in the future," he said.

"I've got to be a little bit patient at times, whether that's taking my ones instead of trying to hit boundaries, then so be it.

"It's obviously not worked this series because I haven't scored as many runs as I'd have liked."

Brook added: "It's been a ‌frustrating series. I've been in double figures every innings bar one, ‍and that's what I've done so well in my career. I've managed to go on and get big scores.

"It just hasn't happened this series and there's obviously been periods where I've played them slightly differently and it's all part of the learning curve."

Athers: Brook 'lost the plot' against short ball

Former England captain Michael Atherton was critical of Brook's approach against the short ball on day one in Sydney, saying on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "He lost the plot a bit, and he was so lucky.

"When Australia went to the short-pitched ploy, I think it was the 31st over, so about seven overs and 40 minutes after lunch.

"At that point, the match situation calls for just a bit of nous. Starc had bowled four [in that spell], so maximum had two overs left.

"He'd put everybody out on the on the fence on the legside, so I think at that point you can just say to yourself, 'let him blow himself out for two overs'. The main threat is then gone and you can tuck into the rest."

Atherton added on Brook's dangerous shots: "At this point, England are in control of the game. They'd put on 100 already, the rest of the attack doesn't look that threatening and the pitch is obviously good.

"Everything is in your favour, why then give a sniff of an opportunity? That was the area I would be critical of Brook today, but it was an otherwise excellent partnership [with Root] that has got England in a strong position."

