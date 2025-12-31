England men cricket fixtures and results 2026: T20 World Cup, plus games vs India, Pakistan, New Zealand and more
England's 2026 schedule includes T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March, as well as home assignments against New Zealand, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka; home summer begins with three-Test series against New Zealand as opening Test takes place at Lord's
Wednesday 17 December 2025 13:52, UK
Full fixtures for England's men's side in 2026, including the T20 World Cup.
All times UK and Ireland 🕰️
The Ashes - January
- Final Test vs Australia (Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8) - Sydney (starts 11.30pm, Saturday January 3)
In Sri Lanka (white-ball cricket) - January and February
- First ODI (Thursday January 22) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- Second ODI (Saturday January 24) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- Third ODI (Tuesday January 27) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- First T20 (Friday January 30) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
- Second T20 (Sunday February 1) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
- Third T20 (Tuesday February 3) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka - February and March
- Vs Nepal (Sunday February 8) - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (9.30am)
- Vs West Indies (Wednesday February 11) - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (1.30pm)
- Vs Bangladesh (Saturday February 14) - Eden Gardens, Kolkata (9.30am)
- Vs Italy (Monday February 16) - Eden Gardens, Kolkata (9.30am)
Home to New Zealand (Test cricket) - June
- First Test (Thursday June 4-Monday June 8) - Lord's, London (11am)
- Second Test (Wednesday June 17-Sunday June 21) - The Kia Oval, London (11am)
- Third Test (Thursday June 25-Monday June 29) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)
Home to India (white-ball cricket) - July
- First T20 (Wednesday July 1) - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham (5.30pm)
- Second T20 (Saturday July 4) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm)
- Third T20 (Tuesday July 7) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (5.30pm)
- Fourth T20 (Thursday July 9) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (5.30pm)
- Fifth T20 (Saturday July 11) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton (2.30pm)
- First ODI (Tuesday July 14) - Edgbaston, Birmingham (11am)
- Second ODI (Thursday July 16) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (1pm)
- Third ODI (Sunday July 19) - Lord's, London (11am)
Home to Pakistan (Test cricket) - August and September
- First Test (Wednesday August 19-Sunday August 23) - Headingley, Leeds (11am)
- Second Test (Thursday August 27-Monday August 31) - Lord's, London (11am)
- Third Test (Wednesday September 9-Sunday September 13) - Edgbaston, Birmingham (11am)
Home to Sri Lanka (white-ball cricket) - September
- First T20 (Tuesday September 15) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm)
- Second T20 (Thursday September 17) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm)
- Third T20 (Saturday September 19) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm)
- First ODI (Tuesday September 22) - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham (12.30pm)
- Second ODI (Thursday September 24) - Headingley, Leeds (12.30pm)
- Third ODI (Sunday September 27) - The Kia Oval, London (10.30am)