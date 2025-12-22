 Skip to content

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squads: England, India, Pakistan, Australia, Ireland, West Indies, South Africa, Italy and more

Squads for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which takes place from February 7 to March 8, live on Sky Sports; India are defending champions after winning 2024 edition in USA and the Caribbean; England grouped with Italy, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal in round one

Monday 22 December 2025 17:23, UK

India's Abhishek Sharma, T20 cricket (Associated Press0
Image: Abhishek Sharma has been named in India's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup from February 7-March 8

Check out the squads for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, which takes place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, live on Sky Sports.

Group A

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan: TBC

USA: TBC

Netherlands: TBC

Namibia: TBC

Group B

Australia: TBC

Sri Lanka: TBC

Zimbabwe: TBC

Ireland: TBC

Oman: TBC

Group C

England: TBC

West Indies: TBC

Bangladesh: TBC

Nepal: TBC

Italy: TBC

Group D

New Zealand: TBC

South Africa: TBC

Afghanistan: TBC

Canada: TBC

United Arab Emirates: TBC

