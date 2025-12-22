Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squads: England, India, Pakistan, Australia, Ireland, West Indies, South Africa, Italy and more
Squads for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which takes place from February 7 to March 8, live on Sky Sports; India are defending champions after winning 2024 edition in USA and the Caribbean; England grouped with Italy, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal in round one
Monday 22 December 2025 17:23, UK
Check out the squads for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, which takes place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, live on Sky Sports.
Group A
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.
Pakistan: TBC
USA: TBC
Netherlands: TBC
Namibia: TBC
- Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - full fixtures
- Stream T20 World Cup without a contract
- How teams qualified for 2026 T20 World Cup
- Listen to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast
Group B
Australia: TBC
Sri Lanka: TBC
Zimbabwe: TBC
Ireland: TBC
Oman: TBC
Group C
England: TBC
West Indies: TBC
Bangladesh: TBC
Nepal: TBC
Italy: TBC
Group D
New Zealand: TBC
South Africa: TBC
Afghanistan: TBC
Canada: TBC
United Arab Emirates: TBC