England's Harry Brook apologises for 'embarrassing' altercation with bouncer in New Zealand ahead of November ODI

England's Harry Brook has apologised for "embarrassing myself and the team" after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last autumn.

A report in The Telegraph said Brook, England's white-ball captain, was hit by the bouncer the night before the third ODI in Wellington on November 1 after being denied entry to the club.

The 26-year-old has been issued with a final warning and fined approximately £30,000.

Image: Brook became England white-ball captain when Jos Buttler departed the role after the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Brook said in his statement: "I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team.

"Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters.

"I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.

"I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again."

Image: Brook (pictured) and Jacob Bethell were filmed drinking in New Zealand

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "We are aware of this incident and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process.

"The player involved has apologised and acknowledged their conduct fell below expectations on this occasion."

England were swept 3-0 in the ODI series in New Zealand with Brook scoring six in the match the day after the clash with the bouncer.

On the same night, Brook and Jacob Bethell were filmed drinking, with the clip then shared on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England MD Rob Key promised to investigate allegations of excessive drinking during a mid-Ashes breach break in Noosa

England managing director of cricket Rob Key - whose job is now under scrutiny after the 4-1 Ashes defeat - also had to field allegations of a drinking culture during the tour of Australia after a mid-series beach break in Noosa.

Shortly after Key had addressed the media, an unverified video emerged of opening batter Ben Duckett seemingly intoxicated late at night.

Key had said earlier that day: "Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I'd expect to see at any stage. From everything that I've heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved."

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in a statement released in the immediate aftermath of defeat in the Sydney Ashes Test that "a thorough review of the campaign is already under way", adding that will cover "tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively."