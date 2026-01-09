The Ashes: Take on our big quiz after England's 4-1 series defeat in Australia

England fans may wish to forget their team's 4-1 series defeat in Australia - but much do you remember about the Ashes just gone?

Take on our big quiz below and see what you recall from the Tests played at Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Don't do an England by getting yourself in a promising position and then chucking it away… And don't cheat either!

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia win five-match series 4-1