The Ashes: Take on our big quiz after England's 4-1 series defeat in Australia
How much do you remember about the Ashes series just gone? See if you can answer questions on Travis Head, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and more - and just how much grass was left on that MCG pitch? England will be out for Ashes revenge when they host Australia in the summer of 2027
Friday 9 January 2026 12:29, UK
England fans may wish to forget their team's 4-1 series defeat in Australia - but much do you remember about the Ashes just gone?
Take on our big quiz below and see what you recall from the Tests played at Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
Don't do an England by getting yourself in a promising position and then chucking it away… And don't cheat either!
- England player ratings after another away Ashes defeat
- PODCAST: Ashes debrief with Nasser, Athers and Broad
- Brendon McCullum won't 'rip up script' if kept as coach
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
Australia win five-match series 4-1
- First Test (Perth): Australia won by eight wickets
- Second Test (Brisbane): Australia won by eight wickets
- Third Test (Adelaide): Australia won by 82 runs
- Fourth Test (Melbourne): England won by four wickets
- Fifth Test (Sydney): Australia won by five wickets