The Ashes: Take on our big quiz after England's 4-1 series defeat in Australia

How much do you remember about the Ashes series just gone? See if you can answer questions on Travis Head, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and more - and just how much grass was left on that MCG pitch? England will be out for Ashes revenge when they host Australia in the summer of 2027

Friday 9 January 2026 12:29, UK

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain dissect England's crushing 4-1 Ashes loss to Australia this winter

England fans may wish to forget their team's 4-1 series defeat in Australia - but much do you remember about the Ashes just gone?

Take on our big quiz below and see what you recall from the Tests played at Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Don't do an England by getting yourself in a promising position and then chucking it away… And don't cheat either!

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia win five-match series 4-1

