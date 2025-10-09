County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2026 season
See which players have signed for your county for 2026, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Thursday 9 October 2025 16:39, UK
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2026 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: Matt Montgomery (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: David Lloyd (retired), Alex Thomson (released)
Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia)
DURHAM
Ins: Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), Archie Bailey (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Mitchell Killeen (Essex), Paul Coughlin (Lancashire)
Overseas players:
ESSEX
Ins: Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire), Mitchell Killeen (Durham)
Outs: Nick Browne (retired)
Overseas players:
GLAMORGAN
Ins: Sean Dickson (Somerset)
Outs: Sam Northeast (Kent), Tom Bevan (released)
Overseas players:
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Will Williams (Lancashire)
Outs: Archie Bailey (Durham), Ajeet Singh Dale (Lancashire), Zaman Akhter (Essex), Dom Goodman (Sussex), Tom Price (Sussex), Josh Shaw (Somerset)
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia - Vitality Blast)
HAMPSHIRE
Ins:
Outs: Keith Barker (Warwickshire)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)
KENT
Ins: Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Sam Northeast (Glamorgan)
Outs: Nathan Gilchrist (Warwickshire), Marcus O'Riordan, Mohammed Rizvi (both released), George Garrett (retired)
Overseas players: Keith Dudgeon (South Africa)
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Paul Coughlin (Durham)
Outs: Will Williams (Gloucestershire), Josh Boyden (released)
Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: Ben Green (Somerset), Stephen Ezkinazi (Middlesex), Jonny Tattersall (Yorkshire), Josh Davey (Somerset)
Outs: Louis Kimber (Northamptonshire), Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker (both released), Chris Wright (retired)
Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Keshav Maharaj (South Africa - first four months of the season)
MIDDLESEX
Ins:
Outs: Stephen Eskinazi (Leicestershire)
Overseas players:
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: Louis Kimber (Leicestershire)
Outs: Freddie Heldreich (released)
Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa), Nathan McSweeney (Australia), Yuzvendra Chahal (India, second half of the season), Harry Conway (Australia, first two months of the season)
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins:
Outs: Matt Montgomery (Derbyshire), Sammy King, Dane Schadendorf (both released)
Overseas players:
SOMERSET
Ins: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Kasey Aldridge (Durham), Sean Dickson (Glamorgan), Josh Davey (Leicestershire), Ben Green (Leicestershire), Andy Umeed (released)
Overseas players:
SURREY
Ins:
Outs:
Overseas players:
SUSSEX
Ins: Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Dom Goodman (Gloucestershire), Tom Price (Gloucestershire)
Outs:
Overseas players:
WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS
Ins: Jordan Thompson (Yorkshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent), Keith Barker (Hampshire)
Outs: Moeen Ali (retired from county cricket), Danny Briggs (Sussex), Craig Miles (Gloucestershire)
Overseas players: Beau Webster (Australia, for first half of the season)
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins:
Outs: Tom Hinley, Yadvinder Singh (both released)
Overseas players: Usama Mir (Pakistan)
YORKSHIRE
Ins:
Outs: Jonny Tattersall (Leicestershire), Jordan Thompson (Warwickshire), Matt Milnes (Kent)
Overseas players: