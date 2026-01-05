Why are there tensions between Bangladesh and India ahead of T20 World Cup - and how could England be impacted?

Political tensions between the nations have led to Bangladesh refusing to travel to India for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7, "under current conditions".

Here is what we know so far…

Why have Bangladesh taken this stance?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has cited concerns around "safety and well-being" for opting against heading to India.

Ties between the countries have strained even further with a Hindu man killed by a mob during violent protests in Bangladesh in December after being accused of blasphemy, leading to protests by Hindu nationalist groups in India.

The BCB's stance on the T20 World Cup came shortly after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman had been withdrawn from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier (IPL) at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Image: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been withdrawn from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL squad at the request of the BCCI

The BCCI did not explicitly mention the strained political ties but said the decision was based on "recent developments", with Mustafizur - named in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup party - now poised to miss the IPL from March 26 to May 31.

Mustafizur has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, taking 60 wickets in 65 games.

What did the BCB say in its statement?

The statement read: "Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current condition.

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."

Sky Sports has contacted the ICC for comment.

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 pools Group A: India, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, USA Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Group C: Bangladesh, England, Italy, Nepal, West Indies Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE

What could this mean for the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh were scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the group stage, so this update has the potential to throw the tournament calendar into disarray.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all of their matches in the latter country due to longstanding political tensions with India.

Whether Bangladesh's matches move to Sri Lanka or elsewhere, remains to be seen.

How could this impact England?

Image: England are due to play Bangladesh in Kolkata on Saturday February 14

England are due to face Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday February 14 in Group C, a pool that also features West Indies, Italy and Nepal.

Harry Brook's side were set to play all of their first-round matches in India, starting against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday February 8 before facing West Indies at the same venue on Wednesday February 11.

A clash with Italy in Kolkata on Monday February 16 follows the Bangladesh encounter in the same city. If the Bangladesh fixture is now moved, it would add to England's travel.