Damien Martyn: Former Australia batter could move out of intensive care after 'miraculous' turnaround following meningitis diagnosis

Doctors are hopeful of releasing former Australia batter Damien Martyn from intensive care, with the 54-year-old making a "miraculous" turnaround after being placed in an induced coma following a meningitis diagnosis.

Martyn has woken from his coma and spoken to his family, with friend and former Australia team-mate Adam Gilchrist saying in a statement: "It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours.

"He is now able to talk and respond to treatment. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle.

"It has been so positive that they're hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital, which is representative of what a great recovery it's been and how quickly it has flipped around.

"He's in good spirits and overwhelmed by the support. There is still some treatment and monitoring to go but it's looking positive.

"His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him.

"They just feel blessed so many people have wanted to support him in his time in need. He will remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment but the turnaround has been miraculous.''

Image: Martyn helped Australia win 50-over World Cup titles in 1999 and 2003

Martyn had become unwell on Boxing Day.

The right-hander played 67 Tests for Australia between 1992 and 2006, scoring over 4,400 runs and hitting 13 centuries at an average of 46.37.

Martyn, who played county cricket for Yorkshire in 2003, also won two 50-over World Cups with Australia, scoring 88 not out in the win over India in the 2003 final despite batting with a broken finger.

The Darwin-born player amassed 5,346 runs, including five hundreds and 37 half-centuries, across a one-day international career that stretched to 208 matches.

He retired in 2006, playing his final Test against England and last ODI versus West Indies.

Martyn had posted on X ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne last month, writing: "If the old brigade could play again then this would be it. Boxing Day Test match. What a cauldron."