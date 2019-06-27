Rickie Fowler makes slam-dunk eagle in Detroit

0:54 Rickie Fowler made a sensational slam-dunk eagle at the 17th during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Rickie Fowler made a sensational slam-dunk eagle at the 17th during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler made his mark during the first round of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic with a sensational slam-dunk eagle at the 17th.

The world No 14 hit his tee shot into the right rough on the 582-yard par-five at Detroit Golf Club and was forced to lay-up as he punched out to 122 yards short of the hole.

However, that was no problem for the 30-year-old American as he was dialed in from there and he holed out for his eagle, his ball diving straight into the cup, to the delight of the crowd.

That lifted Fowler to three under at the time after he had earlier birdied the 14th, after starting at the 10th.

He slipped up with a bogey at the second but bounced back with birdies at the third and seventh for a four-under 68.

Click play on the video above to watch Fowler's slam-dunk eagle….