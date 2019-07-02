Shane Lowry playing down hopes of winning Irish Open at Lahinch

Shane Lowry leads the home interest in Ireland

Shane Lowry is refusing to put pressure on himself ahead of his latest opportunity to win on home soil at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Lowry arrives at Lahinch Golf Club as the highest-ranked Irishman in the field, a decade on from registering his maiden European Tour title at the event while still an amateur.

The world No 35 is already a winner this season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and heads into a busy summer stretch in good form, with a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open one of three top-10s in his last four worldwide starts.

Lowry plays alongside Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood over the first two rounds

"It's probably the best form-wise I've ever come into an Irish Open but I'm doing my best to try and play down my expectations and just go out there and enjoy it as much as I can," Lowry said.

"I think golfers are like that. We're not like boxers, we don't stand there and say 'I'm definitely going to win'. I know how fickle this game is and I know as soon as you feel like you have it mastered it can jump up and bite you quicker than you expect.

Lowry held a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Rolex Series event

"I will have expectations of doing well this week, I wouldn't be here if I didn't, but I'm just trying to play them down in my own head and just play my own game."

Lowry has been unable to replicate his 2009 victory at his home Open, with the Irishman only managing one top-10 in his last nine appearances at the event since winning at Baltray.

Lowry defeated Robert Rock in a play-off in 2009

"I don't know if it (winning) will top 2009," Lowry added. "I don't want to even start thinking about winning the Irish Open again. I try not to think about it because I can then play the Irish Open every year and do my best.

"I'm currently only 32 now. Hopefully I've got 15 or 20 Irish Opens in me and hopefully, I'll have a few chances along the years.

"Hopefully one of them is this week. If I do get a chance, I'll be giving my best to take up all hands and see from there."

