Eddie Pepperell 'surprised' by fast start in comeback at Irish Open

Eddie Pepperell admitted that he didn’t expect to make such a strong start in his return from injury at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The world No 36 hadn't featured competitively since the PGA Championship in May due to a back injury, although showed no ill-effects from his layoff during the first two rounds at Lahinch.

Pepperell followed an opening-round 65 with a three-under 67, in blustery conditions, to set the clubhouse target on Friday and bolster his hopes of registering a third European Tour title.

Pepperell finished tied-second at the British Masters earlier this season

"I am pretty surprised," Pepperell said. "I guess what's more surprising is I don't feel like I've played great, but I've been kind of steady.

"My short game and putting has been very good, which I wasn't expecting. I really had no idea where I was standing at, so to have this performance through two rounds is certainly a nice surprise.

"I feel pretty calm and comfortable, and I hope that my ball striking improves just a little bit. I'm comfortable in this position, so I'm expecting myself just to keep pushing forward and see where I am come Sunday evening."

Lee Westwood matched Pepperell's 67 to join the group on seven under, while overnight leader Padraig Harrington slipped down the leaderboard after following his opening-round 63 with a three-over 73.

Harrington last won the Irish Open in 2007

"It was a little bit better on the back nine, but the conditions improved a lot," Harrington said. "It really felt tough early on and I had no momentum.

"A couple of bad mistakes early on, not getting up-and-down on the 1st and the 3rd and little things like that, and all of a sudden you're fighting it for most of the day.

"Obviously the leaders have done well and maybe the afternoon guys are going to get a bit of an advantage with the weather, but hopefully I haven't done too much damage. Four under par is still somewhat in it."

