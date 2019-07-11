Scottish Open: Trevor Immelman fires ace during opening round

1:15 Trevor Immelman fired a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Scottish Open Trevor Immelman fired a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Scottish Open

Trevor Immelman rolled back the years with a stunning a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Scottish Open.

The 2008 Masters champion, without a worldwide victory since 2013, aced his tee shot at the par-three 15th on his way to an opening-round 66 at The Renaissance Club.

Immelman reached the turn in 34 but saw a birdie at the 10th cancelled out by a double-bogey at the next, before picking up shots at the 12th and 14th to get to two under for the day.

Better was to come at the 115-yard next, where Immelman struck his tee shot to within a couple of feet of the flag before watching it spin back into the cup.

Immelman is without a worldwide top-10 since finishing tied-third at the 2018 Scottish Open

The ace - the second of the day after Kalle Samooja's hole-in-one early in the round - was followed by a birdie at the par-five next to take him to five under and within three of the early leaders.

