Justin Thomas trying to 'figure out' links golf ahead of The Open

Justin Thomas is one of the headline names in action in Scotland

Justin Thomas is hoping to get to grips with links golf at the Scottish Open ahead of trying to improve his record at The Open next week.

The former world No 1 has elected to make his tournament debut at The Renaissance Club, live on Sky Sports, to ramp up his preparation for the final men's major of the year.

Thomas finished tied 53rd on his Open debut in 2016 and has missed the cut in his previous starts, although the world No 9 believes he should be able to do better this time around at Royal Portrush.

"If I could probably play one golf course every day for the rest of my life it would probably be a links golf course over here," Thomas said. "You can play the same course and it can play so different every single day and every week.

Thomas plays alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Brandon Stone over the first two rounds

"You have to hit so many different kind of shots and you have to have a lot of imagination. I haven't been very successful on links golf, for as much as I do enjoy it, and feel that I can play it well.

"I just obviously haven't figured it out totally. This is why we felt like it was the best decision to come to the Scottish [Open] and to get at least one more tournament under our belt before next week."

Thomas spoke to the media in a pre-tournament press conference in East Lothian

Thomas posted top-10 finishes in four of his first five starts in 2019 but is without a worldwide victory this year, with the 26-year-old also missing a six-week stretch of the season with a wrist injury.

"I was very hard on myself and just thinking I'm having such a bad year," Thomas added. "I missed three events that I feel like I had a great chance to win.

"I've had a pretty bad year and I'm 16th in the FedExCup and I'm doing just fine. I'm in a perfect position; I am where I need to be.

"I could have played better and won a couple tournaments but when you look at it as a whole, I had a very, very strong start to the season. The results and scores don't show how I feel like I'm playing."

