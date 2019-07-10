Scottish Open: Who still needs to qualify for The 148th Open?

Martin Kaymer is still yet to qualify for Royal Portrush

Former major champions and a number of Ryder Cup winners are among the players looking to secure a last-minute invite to The Open at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The field is almost set for the final men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports, with just four spots left available through the Open Qualifying Series.

One place will be allocated to the John Deere Classic for a player who finishes inside the top five and is not already exempt, with the other three positions up for grabs at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas are among the 56 players in action already heading to Northern Ireland, although there are plenty of high-profile names playing this week and still not certain of a major appearance.

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player in the field in Scotland

Three places are available to the leading players who finish in the top 10 and are not already exempt, with world No 90 Martin Kaymer currently the highest-ranked player in the Scottish field yet to qualify for The Open.

The former world No 1, currently third in the list of reserves, has played in all-but one major since making his debut at the 2008 Masters, with his only absence being through injury at the 2017 PGA Championship.

Kaymer has only registered one top 10 in his previous 11 Open appearances

Ross Fisher is bidding to make a 12th Open appearance, a decade on from letting a three-shot lead slip during the final round at Turnberry, while Italy's Guido Migliozzi is trying to add to his two European Tour wins this season and book a maiden major appearance.

British Masters winner Marcus Kinhult, former Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher and Scotland's David Law are among the other European Tour winners from this season still not in the Open field, with Andrew "Beef" Johnston needing a first top 10 of 2019 if he is to have a chance of qualifying,

Marcus Kinhult claimed his maiden European Tour victory at Hillside in May

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn is bidding for a late entry and a first Open start since 2015, with Paul Dunne - who held a share of the 54-hole lead as an amateur in 2015 - looking to qualify for a fifth time in six years.

