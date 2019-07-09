Rory McIlroy sees Royal Portrush as 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

1:06 Rory McIlroy says The Open at Royal Portrush provides a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity Rory McIlroy says The Open at Royal Portrush provides a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

The tournament gets underway in Northern Ireland on July 18 at the course where McIlroy set the record in 2005 with a round of 61. He says it provides him with a great opportunity to win the Claret Jug for the second time having won at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

"It might be a once in a lifetime opportunity, I don't know," he told Sky Sports News.

Rory McIlroy won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014

"I'm sort of treating it like a once in a lifetime opportunity but I still have to enjoy it. I can't put so much pressure on myself. I've made that mistake before at tournaments and it hasn't quite worked out for me."

"I want to enjoy the experience and take it in as well, not have my blinkers on the whole time, look to the right of me, look to the left of me, see all these fans, see all these people who have come out to support me and if I'm able to play some good golf that I have been doing all year and give myself a chance."

"Sometimes in Irish Opens that support has been a bit of burden on me but I feel like I have learned to use that energy in the right way and that's what I'll need to do next week."

McIlroy played a key role in helping Royal Portrush stage The Open for the first time since 1951 and is hoping it can become a regular venue.

"It's been 68 years since Open Championships going to Portrush, it might be another 68 years until we get it again, who knows, hopefully not, hopefully, it's a huge success and it becomes part of The Open rota."