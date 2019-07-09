The 148th Open: John Daly withdraws due to medical reasons

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland this month, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel The Open heads back to Northern Ireland this month, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

Former Open champion John Daly was withdrawn from this year’s contest at Royal Portrush, citing a medical condition.

Daly initially said he would try to play "through the pain" of degenerative arthritis in his right knee after seeing his request to use a golf cart turned down by the R&A on Saturday, although has now been replaced in the field by fellow American Kevin Streelman.

The 53-year-old uses a buggy during events on the PGA Tour Champions and was given permission to use one at the PGA Championship in May under the Americans With Disabilities Act, where he missed the cut.

However, Daly's decision to miss the final major of the year was made easier after a spider bite whilst on holiday in England last week resulted in him requiring hospital treatment.

The two-time major champion tweeted details on Sunday about his visit, where he revealed that the bite had resulted in 'a major infection in his abdominal area'.

He tweeted: "‪My life chapter 84k: Craziest event! Was in England last wk & incurred a spider bite, not really knowing it. Fast forward to Friday, mouth/mouth, compressions & unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation & straight into surgery!

"Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area & treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse! Thk u staff @Nemacolin @UtwnHospital My caddie has now named me #SpiderPro 🕷🏌🏽 #photoistoographic #GladtobeAlive #InSomeSeriousPain."

Rory Sabbatini is now first reserve for the contest from July 18-21, with Brian Harman and Martin Kaymer next in the alternates list.

