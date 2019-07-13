The Road to Royal Portrush: The Open's journey back to Northern Ireland

0:47 As Northern Ireland gets ready to host the The Open, The Road to Royal Portrush (8am Monday on Sky Sports Golf) charts the journey of the major back to the country As Northern Ireland gets ready to host the The Open, The Road to Royal Portrush (8am Monday on Sky Sports Golf) charts the journey of the major back to the country

As Northern Ireland gets ready to host the biggest sporting event in its history, the Road to Royal Portrush charts the journey of The Open back to the country for its first visit in 68 years.

The new programme explores the long and winding road to Royal Portrush, which staged its only previous Open in 1951 when Max Faulkner prevailed.

The Road To Portrush Live on

Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy all feature in the programme as we hear from some of the people who turned the dream into reality.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

You can watch the Road to Royal Portrush at 8am and 3pm on Sky Sports Golf on Monday and the programme will also be available On Demand.