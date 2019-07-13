The Open anniversaries: Tony Jacklin's maiden major, 50 years on

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

Only four Englishmen have won The Open in the post-war era, with this year's event marking the 50th anniversary of Tony Jacklin's success at Royal Lytham.

Max Faulkner lifted the Claret Jug in 1951 at Royal Portrush, the last time the event was held in Northern Ireland, with an 18-year winless run for Brits ended by Jacklin's maiden major title.

Jacklin birdied four of his opening six holes in Lancashire on his way to an opening-round 68 and followed it up with back-to-back 70s to move two strokes ahead of 1963 champion Bob Charles.

Jacklin won the US Open the following year

The-then 25-year-old extended his overnight advantage by birdieing the third and holing a 30-footer at the fourth, moving Jacklin temporarily five clear and helped him reach the turn in 33.

Holding a commanding advantage heading into the back nine, Jacklin posted three bogeys in a five-hole stretch from the 13th but sealed his breakthrough win and a two-shot victory with a tap-in par at the last.

Jacklin ended the week on four under and two ahead of Bob Charles

