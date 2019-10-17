Visiting The Open: What is it like to attend golf's oldest major?

Three generations of the Daly family sample the incredible experience of being at The Open during the 2019 contest at Royal Portrush

The Open remains one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar, but what is it like to attend golf's original major?

Hundreds of thousands of spectators attend the annual event, now the final major of the year, with weekend tickets already sold out for The 149th Open at Royal St George's from July 13-19.

The 2019 contest at Royal Portrush saw record-breaking crowds for an Open Championship outside of St Andrews, where Shane Lowry was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year after his six-shot win.

Lowry's victory was his maiden major title

The tournament was a week to remember for three generations of the Daly family, who got to attend The Open in Northern Ireland after winning the R&A's 'Star in our new film' campaign.

From their journey to the course to being up close and personal with the world's top players, every emotion and memory of their Open experience was captured in a special short video.

Ever wondered what it's like to visit The Open? Click on the video above to experience the tournament for yourself!

Weekly, Weekend, Championship Saturday and Sunday tickets have now sold out for The 149th Open. Tickets remain available for practice rounds and the first two tournament days and can be purchased on The Open website.