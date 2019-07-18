The 148th Open: Sky Sports introduces ground-breaking technology

4:44 Nick Dougherty takes a look at Henrik Stenson from all angles in the Sky Open Zone to assess why he is such an incredible ball striker. Nick Dougherty takes a look at Henrik Stenson from all angles in the Sky Open Zone to assess why he is such an incredible ball striker.

Sky Sports will have some of the world's best golfers in the studio during The Open at Royal Portrush - with one notable difference.

Using ground-breaking new technology, a new feature Sky is calling 'Sky Scope' will see digital replicas of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and John Rahm take centre stage in the Sky Sports Open Zone Studio, giving the Sky Sports team the ability to track, pause and analyse every aspect of their swing.

This revolutionary approach, provided by MRMC and Dimension, uses a process called volumetric capture to create lifelike digital replicas which are then transported to the Open Zone studio. Providing a unique 360-degree view of some of the game's superstars, it will allow the team to pinpoint exactly what gives each one their edge.

The Open Zone has been a popular addition to the range since its inception

Polymotion Stage is the world's first multi-solution mobile volumetric capture studio. Golfers have been visiting the mobile facility during their preparations for The Open and the results will form part of Sky Sports' unrivalled coverage of the event.

Jason Wessely, Head of Golf at Sky Sports, said: "We're always looking at how we can use innovative technology to bring golf fans closer to the action - nowhere more so than at The Open, where we first introduced our interactive studio, the Open Zone.

"The technology that MRMC have provided will allow us to analyse the golf swings of the world's best players in a way that hasn't been possible before. I know that the Sky team can't wait to showcase this ground-breaking TV innovation."

Nick Dougherty had his own swing analysed by the Sky Scope technology

James Banfield, Head of Synergy and MRMC: "Polymotion Stage is yet another example of the cutting-edge technology that we are developing at MRMC. These pioneering mobile volumetric studios will make it easier for content creators to capture the assets they need, vastly increasing their ability to produce engaging and immersive content.

"Fostering close partnerships with industry leaders Dimension & Sky, enables us to place our expertise where it can have real-world impact and puts MRMC at the heart of content capture innovation."

Watch The 148th Open throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Open.