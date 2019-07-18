The 148th Open: Emiliano Grillo fires hole-in-one at Royal Portrush

1:15 Emiliano Grillo got back to level par in spectacular fashion with a hole-in-one at The Open. Emiliano Grillo got back to level par in spectacular fashion with a hole-in-one at The Open.

Emiliano Grillo fired the first hole-in-one of The 148th Open during an eventful opening round at Royal Portrush.

The Argentine reached the turn in 38 despite carding three birdies in an up-and-down front nine, where he triple-bogeyed the fifth and also bogeyed both the sixth and ninth in benign conditions.

Grillo steadied himself with three consecutive pars from the 10th before producing a moment to remember at the par-three 13th.

Grillo has missed the cut in his last two Open appearances

The 26-year-old saw his tee shot drift towards the left side of the green and roll back down the bank, before racing down the slope and into the cup for an unlikely ace.

Grillo his ball into the crowd as part of his celebration, with the hole-in-one lifting him to level-par for the tournament.

Click on the video above to see Grillo's amazing ace!

Watch The 148th Open throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Open.