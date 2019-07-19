The Open: Brooks Koepka upbeat despite 'sloppy' second round

1:39 Brooks Koepka says he was disappointed with some of his play after scoring a round of 69 on day two of the Open. Brooks Koepka says he was disappointed with some of his play after scoring a round of 69 on day two of the Open.

Brooks Koepka believes an improvement on the greens is required if he is to make a weekend charge up the leaderboard and challenge for victory at The Open.

The world No 1, seeking a fifth major title, followed an opening-round 68 with a two-under 69 at Royal Portrush to stay within three strokes of midway pacesetter JB Holmes.

Koepka, who has finished second, first, and second in the first three majors of the year, mixed three birdies with a sole blemish during his second round, but was left disappointed by a 'sloppy' performance.

Koepka failed to convert a number of birdie chances during his second round

"I just need to figure that [putting] out," Koepka said. "If I can make some putts I could very easily be 10 under, and really maybe more.

"I haven't made anything. On the front nine I didn't hit it as good as I'd like, and today I didn't pitch it as good, so it's tough to really score if you're going to do that.

"I feel like some of my good shots have just been a little too far away from the hole, so if I can just clean it up just the slightest little bit then I could be off and running."

Jordan Spieth also sits on five under and believes he has a chance of a fourth major win, with the 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year playing a four-hole stretch in five under to card a second-round 67.

Jordan Spieth says he loves the imagination needed on links golf and looked back on his round of 67 on day two of the Open.

"I'm in contention," Spieth said. "I feel like if I can continue to improve each day, hit the ball better tomorrow than I did today, and better on Sunday than Saturday, then I should have a chance with how I'd feel on and around the greens.

"I think I need to be looking at the positives of the history of this tournament and my history in major championships versus focusing on anything else.

"I can kind of walk tall knowing that there's very few people who have been in this situation contending in the weekend in majors as many times as I have, so that's certainly a confidence boost for myself."

